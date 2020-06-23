Tanzania: Breakthrough As Telemedicine Tech Introduced At Moi

PATIENTS supposed to be referred to Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) in the country can now receive services without travelling all the way to Dar es Salaam after the introduction of a telemedicine technology.

The technology, which Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu launched at the weekend, was developed by Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) through the India-Tanzania Centre of Excellency in ICT.

Ms Ummy said during the fifth phase government the health sector had been given priority.

"We have been making a minimal use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the provision of health services.

So, I am pleased to see that we are today making a significant step in the use of ICT," Ms Ummy said during the launch in Dar es Salaam. T

he system will be connected to hospitals of level one in councils as well as regional and national hospitals across the country.

It will, therefore, help address challenges caused by a shortage of radiologists in those hospitals since those at MOI could offer services online.

This means other hospitals may send X-ray pictures to MOI through online where radiologists could read and give feedback.

"Therefore, this initiative will relieve people of travelling costs from other regions to MOI or other zonal hospitals," she noted.

According to DIT Principal, Prof Preksedis Ndomba, the institute was installing the technology, which uses ICT to receive X-ray pictures from other hospitals in the regions to MOI in Dar es Salaam where the pictures will be studied for releasing medical reports.

"DIT used its experts to develop such a technology and sometimes engage students as part of their practical training," he explained.

Prof Ndomba appealed to the government to continue trusting its institutions and involving them in various development issues.

He said DIT was ready to deploy its experts to bring services closer to people and address various challenges.

He noted that DIT was a specialised facility in ICT and was at any time ready to offer its expertise in bringing about development in the country.

Prof Ndomba said the technology would further be improved by connecting it to other systems in hospitals to make it sustainable.