Tanzania: State - Olympic-Size Swimming Pool Underway

23 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe said procedures to construct an Olympic size 50m swimming pool are unfolding well and soon the project will kick off.

Mwakyembe disclosed this yesterday in Dar es Salaam where he insisted that he is providing necessary information to the government in conjunction with stakeholders to facilitate the project.

"Since independence, we have not managed to own a modern swimming pool of required length of 50 meters that is why I have taken this as a challenge to discuss with the government and concerned stakeholders to build such a facility.

"I am impressed with performances being done by our swimmers who are doing well in both local and international contests as such, having a big swimming pool will be a perfect complement for their achievements," he said. About the construction of another big stadium in the capital city Dodoma, Mwakyembe said preliminary works on how to undertake the project have been completed 100 percent.

"To build a stadium requires a lot of things to be taken into consideration and as you know, Dodoma is prone to earthquakes but I am glad to say that all survey works are over now".

"It will be a big facility in the country which will have modern hotels so that teams which will be willing to use the stadium should not face accommodation shortage," he said.

Again, Mwakyembe said the fifth phase government has put much emphasis on developing sport activities in the country no wonder a lot of money has been injected in the sports sector for the 2020/21 national budget.

"The success of national teams during this five year period has highly prompted the government to step into this sector with both legs since it is one of the fast growing sectors in the country," he said.

Furthermore, the Minister pointed out that a lot of money has been allocated to help Malya College of Sports Development in Mwanza to conduct courses facilitated by FIFA and CAF instructors as well as to improve available infrastructure at the institution.

"Let me commend various stakeholders in the country for their cooperation with the government in enhancing sports development and that good working relationship should continue," said him.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News.

