Tanzania: Mara Woos Tourism Investors

MARA Region is marketing while transforming towns of Mugumu and Bunda into becoming a lake zone tourist hub.

The move, according to Mara Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Adam Malima, started by inviting serious investors to tape the opportunity by building required infrastructure-especially hotels.

"We need classic tourist hotels in Mugumu and Bunda towns that meet international tourist standards," Mr Malima said when addressing the outgoing councilors of Serengeti District Council in Mugumu.

The two towns are located near the world famous Serengeti National Park and established in 1952, and undoubtedly the best-known wildlife sanctuary in the world with unequalled natural beauty and scientific value. The park covers 14,763 sq km.

Also Mara is home to Grumeti Game Reserve an integral part of the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem, the home of the great migration.

Despite the region to house the unique tourism features receives less number of tourists are visiting Serengeti direct from Mara.

The RC saluted the councilors for their wooing efforts and a few local investors who have constructed some classic hotels in the two towns but urged them to improve the service.

Another challenge was a lack of tour operating companies' thus backpedaling development of strong Mara's tourism industry.

The region also hosts large part of Lake Victoria. Mara is also blessed with many other tourist attractions such as Mwalimu Nyerere Museum at Mwitongo village in Butiama where the founding father of the nation was born and brought up.

Meanwhile the RC commended Serengeti District Commissioner (DC), Nurdin Babu and the District Council Executive Director (DED), Eng Juma Hamsini for supervising well construction of the district hospital.

The hospital has already begun to offer medical service to residents of Serengeti, thanks to availability of fund.

"This (Serengeti district hospital) is now seen the best district hospitals in our region", Mr Malima said.