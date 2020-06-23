Tanzania Boasts of Increased Wildlife Management Areas, National Parks

TANZANIA is thriving in wildlife management that is set to increase the number of tourists as it increases the number and size of national parks and wildlife management areas.

With a climate change mitigation move that guarantees favourable weather conditions that favour wildlife, the fifth phase government boasts of increasing the number of national parks from 16 to 22.

When Tanzania got independence in 1961, it had only three national parks that are Serengeti, Lake Manyara and Arusha. The new six national parks were introduced during the fifth phase government.

Tanzania National Parks Conservation Commissioner (Tanapa), Dr Allan Kijazi, says the establishment of the six new national parks is another milestone in the tourism sector. The parks are Burigi in Chato, Ibanda in Kyerwa and Rumanyika in Karagwe District of the western part of the country.

Others are Nyerere National Park that is part of Selous Game Reserve, Kigosi National Park in Kahama District and Ugalla River National Park in Tabora Region. About 60 years ago, the Founding Father of the Nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere recognised the integral part that wildlife played in this country.

In his moving speech in 1961, Mwalimu Nyerere had this to say: "The survival of our wildlife is a matter of grave concern to all of us in Africa.

These wild creatures amid the wild places they inhabit are not only important as a source of wonder and inspiration but are an integral part of our natural resources and our future livelihood and wellbeing."

His successors Mr Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Mr Benjamin Mkapa and Mr Jakaya Kikwete too plaid their part in environmental conservation, but President John Magufuli has a special passion in seeing the natural resources are conserved and serve all Tanzanians.

"In the area of conservation, the most important aspect is on how big the conserved area is and not the number of areas. Having small conserved areas cannot suffice themselves ecologically.

They eventually tend to lose its natural biodiversity," says the commissioner, adding that Tanzania's national parks are considered the most attractive sites in the world, thus the establishment of new conserved areas places Tanzania at a much better position in the sector.

Going by statistics, Serengeti National Park covers 14,763 square kilometres and others in the same metric units are Lake Manyara (648.7), Ruaha (20,300), Mikumi (3,230), Gombe (71), Tarangire (2,600), Kilimanjaro (1,668), Katavi (4,471), Rubondo Island (457), Mahale Mountain (1,577), Udzungwa Mountains (1,990), Saadani (1,100) and Kitulo (413).

Others are Mkomazi (3,245), Saanane Island (2.8), Burigi-Chato (4,707), Ibanda-Kyerwa (298.6), Rumanyika-Karagwe (247), Nyerere (30,893), Kigosi (7,460) and Ugalla River (3,865).

According to Mr Doyi Mazenzele who is the Programme Officer at International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Tanzania is one of the world's biologically richest countries, boasting hundreds of endemic species and sub-species (primates, antelopes, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and about 11,000 plant species.

Many of them are endemic and ecosystems, including nine major river catchments, mountains, drylands, savannah and coastal and marine areas.

These diverse ecosystems support the national economy via agricultural, fishery and livestock production, forest production, including for domestic energy consumption and the tourism industry that is estimated at various times to amount to between 10-30 per cent of the GDP.

The system of official protected areas of Tanzania is also vast, ranging from grassland to the tallest mountain in Africa and four natural World Heritage Sites that are Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Kilimanjaro National Park, Selous Game Reserve and Serengeti National Park.

The first official marine protected area of Tanzania is Mafia Island that was declared in 1995. Since then, the coverage of protected marine ecosystems has continued expanding.

The core business of Tanapa is sustainable conservation of national parks is the core business of the organisation. Nature-based or wildlife tourism is the main source of income that is ploughed back for management, regulation and fulfilment of organisational mandates.

The 22 national parks, many of which form the core of a much larger protected ecosystem, have been set aside to preserve the country's rich natural heritage and to provide secure breeding grounds where its fauna and flora can thrive, safe from the conflicting interests of a growing human population.

Besides, there are more than 40 wildlife management areas (WMAs) which make a particular and important contribution to conservation in Tanzania.

The world's leading conservation organisation-WWF- says most of them are adjacent to national parks, provide buffer zones around the parks, link corridors used by migrating animals, and conserve special areas important to specific species.

But as important as these areas are to the local wildlife, Tanzanians might be the biggest beneficiaries of all, in more ways than just increased income.