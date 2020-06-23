Tanzania: Why Famous People Visit Serengeti National Park

WHILE everyone seemed to be engrossed in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, former US President Barack Obama discreetly landed at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

This was not an official visit that would otherwise be dominated by speeches, a convoy of vehicles and sirens.

It was a purely private visit (accompanied by his family) by a man who traces his origin in Africa to Tanzania, a country endowed with an array of attractions.

During his eight days in the country, the 44th President of the US visited the Serengeti National Park and enjoyed the best wildlife viewing in the world.

Much as he had missed the Great Migration, Mr Obama and his family probably enjoyed seeing the densest lion population in the park and all members of the big five, without forgetting the almost 500 bird species found in the park.

This can simply be seemed up by his own describing how thrilled he was to have visited the Serengeti.

He even pledged to market Tanzania's natural resources when he returned to the US.

No wonder Tanzania Director for Presidential Communication Gerson Msigwa tweet read:

"Thank you Former President of USA Barack Obama for visiting and making a long stay eight days to our beautiful country, Tanzania."

However, it was worth noting that Mr Obama is not and will not be the only high profile figure to have visited national parks in Tanzania.

In 2016, Hollywood actor Will Smith was spotted by a few fans after arriving at KIA, where he posed for a few photo ops with the airport staff.

He then proceeded to the Serengeti National Park for unforgettable memories.

While in Serengeti, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor also spared some time for air balloon rides as he enjoyed the Serengeti skyline.

Mid-2017, Tanzania's tourism sector yet again received a major boost, thanks to a week-long visit by global football icon and former Manchester United star David Beckham and his family to the Serengeti National Park.

Excited by the adventure in the Serengeti, 'The Beckhams' shared photos of their time in the park to tens of millions of their followers on social media, generating a huge interest from across the world.

Beckham shared several photos and video clips of his visit to Tanzania with then 37.4 million followers on Instagram, showing the wildlife breathtaking nature at the Serengeti.

The UK celebrity even took 'selfies' with two Tanzanian game rangers on his trip, where he was accompanied by his wife, Victoria Beckham and their four children.

He appeared to have been in awe of the wildlife and scenery he had encountered during the Safari trip, going to the extent of posting a video from the family's safari jeep that zoomed in on a lion relaxing in its natural habitat before standing up and walking off as the group passed by.

Looks like Tanzania has become an elite vacation playground for the rich and famous people as former Liverpool star Mamadou Sakho and family were captured on a safari vehicle roaming the Serengeti.

Then followed American singer and songwriter Usher Raymond in July the same year, who also visited the Serengeti National Park.

As is the norm, Raymond posted some pictures with his family on his twitter handle.

He described the moment as 'amazing, so happy to experience this beauty with my family," he wrote.

Everton's player Morgan Schneiderlin was up next. He too toured the Serengeti and shared out to the world his adventurous visit to the country.