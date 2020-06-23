Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 797

Uganda's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 797 after 23 people tested positive from samples that were drawn on Monday.

Five of the new confirmed cases are truck drivers tested at border points of entry while 18 cases are alerts and contacts from the community. All the confirmed cases are Ugandans.

The cases reported today are not the highest the country has recorded but they stand out because, in the past two weeks, the health ministry has reported single-digit cases, most of which have been picked from communities with no clear connection to positive cases.

In the last three weeks, cases have been picked in communities from Buikwe, Jinja, Kampala, Entebbe, Amuru and Kyotera. More than 50 cases have been picked from Amuru and Kyotera. This according to the health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng is a sign that the disease is spreading to communities which is dangerous for the country.

"While it is good that we have not yet reported a death, it does not mean that we have conquered the disease. COVID-19 is a serious disease that kills. If Uganda has not yet recorded a death people should be thankful but they should not think the disease in Uganda is not as serious as other strains or that it is a hoax," Dr Monica Musenero, a senior presidential advisor, said.

As of today, 699 COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded. While more than half of the country's confirmed cases have been discharged after receiving treatment from health centres, health specialists say that people should not jubilate as yet.