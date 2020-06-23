Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 797

23 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 797 after 23 people tested positive from samples that were drawn on Monday.

Five of the new confirmed cases are truck drivers tested at border points of entry while 18 cases are alerts and contacts from the community. All the confirmed cases are Ugandans.

The cases reported today are not the highest the country has recorded but they stand out because, in the past two weeks, the health ministry has reported single-digit cases, most of which have been picked from communities with no clear connection to positive cases.

In the last three weeks, cases have been picked in communities from Buikwe, Jinja, Kampala, Entebbe, Amuru and Kyotera. More than 50 cases have been picked from Amuru and Kyotera. This according to the health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng is a sign that the disease is spreading to communities which is dangerous for the country.

"While it is good that we have not yet reported a death, it does not mean that we have conquered the disease. COVID-19 is a serious disease that kills. If Uganda has not yet recorded a death people should be thankful but they should not think the disease in Uganda is not as serious as other strains or that it is a hoax," Dr Monica Musenero, a senior presidential advisor, said.

As of today, 699 COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded. While more than half of the country's confirmed cases have been discharged after receiving treatment from health centres, health specialists say that people should not jubilate as yet.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.