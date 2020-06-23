Mozambique: Catholic Bishops Say Cause Of War Is Internal, Not External

"The cause of so much suffering [in Cabo Delgado] has deep roots in the time when the people were forgotten", declared the Catholic bishops' Episcopal Conference of Mozambique (CEM) in a statement released on 15 June. The bishops are directly challenging the government claims that the causes of the war are foreign. And they call for using mineral and gas resources to develop Cabo Delgado.

The bishops also appeal not just to feed the suffering, "but also to intervene in the causes, not just to regain order, but also primarily with development projects, and the local use of the resources of the province for infrastructure, jobs, and essential services such as health and education."

English article and bishop's letter is available in Portuguese