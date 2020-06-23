Rwanda: Kagame to Give Opening Remarks at Pan-African Business Leaders' Forum

23 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

President Paul Kagame will on Tuesday, June 23 deliver opening remarks and engage in a fireside chat at the beginning of the four-day Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) Leaders Forum.

This is the first time that the meeting, which will be held virtually, will be taking place since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Established in 1993, CCA promotes business and investment between the United States and African countries.

It also serves as an intermediary connecting its member firms with essential government and business leaders they need to do business with and succeed in Africa.

The CCA Leaders Forum, which will be live-streamed online, will run under the theme "Resilient U.S.-Africa business engagement to drive post-Covid-19 recovery".

It will attract Heads of State, senior US and African government officials, private sector executives, and leaders from multilateral institutions.

Areas to be explored include the global financial response in Africa, economic and health innovations in response to Covid-19, drivers of growth during post-Covid-19, and sustaining regional and bilateral trade post the pandemic.

Other African Heads of State expected to speak at the event include President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta; Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique.

Like the rest of the world, Africa is expected to take a major economic hit from the Covid-19 outbreak.

For instance, recent research by global auditing firm McKinsey & Company's experts indicated that Africa's economies could experience a loss of between $90 billion and $200 billion in 2020 because of this pandemic.

At the global scale, the most affected sectors include travel industry and tourism among others.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.