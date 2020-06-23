Kenya: Nzoia Sugar Gifted Sh7 Million Bus

23 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenyan Premier League side Nzoia Sugar have acquired a new team bus worth Sh7 million.

The 52-seater bus is a donation from Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who fulfilled a promise he made to the team back in 2017.

Wamalwa will present the bus to the team on Wednesday in Nairobi.

Nzoia Sugar Chairman Evans Kadenge, son of football legend Joe Kadenge, says the bus will help the team cut on its travel logistics for away matches.

The Bungoma-based side issued a walkover against Bandari after failing to travel to Mombasa on January 4 due to financial constraints.

"The new bus has come at a good time. We now need to cater only for fuel and maintenance costs in order to honour our away matches," Kadenge told Nation Sport.

"We thank the CS for this kind gesture which has offered a long term solution to the challenges we had in travelling. Our focus will now be on wining the league and taking back Nzoia to the glory of yesteryears," he added.

Kadenge also ackonowledged that the club is working on its financial stability ahead of the new season. The club has been clearing salary arrears for the playing unit and technical bench and has so far reached the month of May 2019.

"We had arrears which we have backdated to last year and our players who are on the company's payroll, have been receiving their salaries," he said.

The two-time KPL champions now join Wazito, AFC Leopards, Tusker, and Kakamega Homeboyz in owning a quality team bus.

