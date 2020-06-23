Kenya: COVID Cases in Kenya Inching 5,000

Nairobi — Coronavirus cases in Kenya are inching the 5,000 mark.

On Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said 155 new cases had been recorded, raising the country’s caseload to 4,952.

She said the new cases were detected from 4,171 samples tested since Monday.

120 of those confirmed positive in the cases are male while 35 are female, she said.

Nairobi County had 104 cases followed by Busia 19, Migori 10, Mombasa 9, Uasin Gishu 4, Kiambu 3, Machakos and Nakuru 2 cases each and Kisumu and Kajiado 1 case each.

“The youngest is a one year old and the oldest is 77 year old,” Dr Mwangangi told a news conference.

Out of the new cases recorded in Nairobi, Kibra registered 20 cases, Dagoretin North 17, Starehe 13, Westlands 10, Mathare 9, Langata 8, Kasarani 6, Embakasi South, Roysambu and Ruaraka 4 cases each.

“Indeed this disease has established community transmission and from our disaggregation today of Nairobi County you can see that each and every border is affected and therefore we need to escalate our containment measures individually,” she said, pleading for strict adherence to COVID-19 containment measures.

Authorities are implementing a cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties which were worst hit by the virus that was first confirmed in the country in March.

Dr Mwangangi said 102 people had been discharged after recovering from the virus bringing the total recovery in the country to 1782.

The death toll however, rose to 128 after 3 more patients succumbed.

“It is really important for those who may have chronic conditions to take care of their health because we have continued to see that the patients we are losing are those with other underlying conditions,” she said.

Kenya started discharging asymptomatic patients from hospitals this week when Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that at least 6,000 had been released.