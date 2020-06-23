Kenya: Makena Pens Romantic Birthday Message to Ntalami

Former Tahidi High actress and BBC producer Makena Njeri has penned a romantic birthday message to founder and CEO of Marini Naturals Michelle Ntalami.

Makena posted the message on her Instagram account, promising Ntalami that she would spend her life making her (Ntalami) happy.

"Michelle darling 😘I don't know what I did right in my life to make the universe bring such an angel into my life, but I'm definitely going to spend the rest of my life making you as happy as you make me feel," Makena wrote.

"How long has it been since the first time we met? It may have been just a few years, but to me it feels like a blur. I guess that's what happens when you're having so much fun with someone you love that you completely lose track of time. I know I have matured and grown together with you."

Makena further promised to give her "everything" she would want on her birthday to make the day special.

"So my darling @michelle.ntalami Happy Happy Birthday, today is for the woman who has been with me through it all and still loved me unconditionally.This is your special day and I want you to enjoy every minute of it. Whatever you need, I'm at your beck and call. If you need a foot rub, a back rub, someone to take you shopping and spoil you silly , or just someone to drive you around town, I'm your person. This year, I want to make you feel like the princess you truly are. I want to make you feel like you're a true goddess who deserves all the love I give to you ♥️.Of course, you can push your luck on this day because it's your birthday 😉( however you know I will always give you whatever you want)," Makena added.

The BBC producer further reminded Ntalami how grateful she feels to have her in her life.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Makena (@makenanjeri) on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:08am PDT