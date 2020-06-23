South Africa: Tshwane Metro Cop Hospitalised After Testing Positive, Building Closed

23 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

A 31-year-old Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement by the TMPD, the constable - who is stationed at the Mercedes-Benz Building in Francis Baard Street in the CBD - tested positive for the virus on Monday.

"The constable went to hospital for another medical consultation, when it was discovered that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She has since been admitted to hospital," TMPD spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said.

The Mercedes-Benz Building has been closed until Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all employees and customers.

"The building will be disinfected during the temporary closure for the safe return of staff members on 26 June."

Meanwhile, two other TMPD officers, who tested positive for Covid-19 on 17 June, are currently in isolation for 14 days.

Mahamba said the 51-year-old senior superintendent and a 37-year-old constable were stationed at Number 1 Madiba Street in the CBD.

The building was closed for two days to allow for disinfection before staff returned to work, Mahamba said.

An admin staff member at Akasia, who previously tested positive for the virus has been in isolation. The building was also disinfected following the precautionary measures to keep employees safe, Mahamba said.


