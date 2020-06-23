Kenya: Boniface Oluoch Reveals Where He Got His Confidence From

Gor Mahia custodian Boniface Oluoch is known to be very confident between the goalposts. The experienced custodian has now shared where he got that trait which makes it very hard to beat him on the pitch.

The former KCB, Tusker and APR shot-stopper says he started out as a midfielder in his formative playing days - a position that gave him the much-needed confidence as well as the ability to play so well with his team mates.

"I started out as a midfielder before falling in love with the gloves. It began like a joke and I still remember that day to date. There is a day my hood team failed to raise a quorum for a match and they asked me to fill the number by playing upfront," Oluoch is quoted as saying by the club's portal.

"That's exactly how I had my first experience as an outfield player. But in the next incident, our goalkeeper failed to turn up for a match and this time around I was given the responsibility of guarding the posts. I think all this happened in the early 2000s," he recalls.

"That strong background developed both my confidence and ball-handling skills that's why I'm never afraid to dribble the ball past an opponent despite being a goalkeeper. It also happened at a time when my late brother was a goalkeeper at Gor Mahia. He used to train and impart more goalkeeping skills on me," he says.

Oluoch remains a safe pair of hands for K'Ogalo despite the emergence of Tanzanian goalkeeper David Mapigano who seems to have been the preferred first-choice custodian during the 2019/20 season.