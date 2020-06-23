Zimbabwe: Ric Chasers Defies Fashion Odds to Beat Lockdown

Fashion designer and personal stylist Richmond Mlambo has said although the Covid-19-induced lockdown has affected the fashion industry, designers should use the period to come up with new stuff for them to survive.

Some fashion stylists, designers, photographers, makeup and hair artists are without income because they have been greatly affected by the pandemic.

Mlambo, affectionately known as "Ric Chasers" in the fashion industry, was speaking in an interview at the online launch of his new street wear-winter collection, which has since been embraced by some celebrities, socialites and musicians.

The creative designer has worked with some of the prominent musicians and local stars including South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, Boity Thulo, Pokello Nare, Jah Prayzah, Genious Kadungure (Ginimbi) and Carl Magwaza.

"It is now months under lockdown and as designers we have been greatly affected because we rely a lot on events such as weddings, parties and award ceremonies," said Mlambo.

"Now, it is difficult to operate because most people are not buying and ordering designer garments, but this is also a golden opportunity to create something unique without being disturbed and launch it.

"I am happy that I have successfully launched my street gear, which ranges from overall suits to two-piece outfits. It comes in handy, especially this season, an outfit to beat winter blues."

Mlambo said designers needed to use this time to get ready to come back even better, taking advantage of the time and work to get better at what they do since they are locked down at home.

Mlambo, who also doubles as Pokello's designer, said to reach the clients during the lockdown, he created a virtual look-book.

"My creative process has become informal," he said. "Partly yes, I double as Pokello's designer on some of my merchandise she would want me to create for her. I have a corner in her shop, "Pokello Store" at the Village Walk, Sam Levy, that is where you can find my merchandise.

"I now get clients via a look-book that I have created to beat this lockdown boredom. So far half the orders placed were generated from the virtual look book, demonstrating the power of simple digital tools to support businesses during physical distancing."

Mlambo said the business of making masks with his logo, "Ric Chasers" helped him market and push the brand.

"I have been making masks and handing over to some of the prominent celebrities as a way of marketing myself during harsh times and it has paid off," he said.

"If you check now, most artists are donning my merchandise on musical videos. I was in South Africa before the lockdown, striking some fashion deals, but unfortunately we could not finish them as I had to come back home quickly to escape being locked down in the foreign land.

"I am working from home as I have turned the dining room, garage and a bedroom into a fashion studio."

Mlambo said fashion, just like music, is a career that should be taken seriously as it sustain livelihoods.

"Look at how Beyonce is a triple threat because of fashion, music career," he said. "We should embrace our culture and local brands, that is how we achieve the goal.

"My role model is Daymond John owner of FUBU who changed the street wear industry with just a revamped basketball jersey.

"Another one is Kanye West who recently got on to the Forbes Billionaire list with most revenue coming from his YEEZY collection, that's breaking barriers. I also dream of rewriting the fashion industry and history of Zimbabwe and Africa."