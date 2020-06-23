Zimbabwe: Handball Federation to Engage Regional Counterparts

23 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Handball Federation are looking at engaging their counterparts within the region on the way forward regarding this year's International Handball Federation Trophy Zone Six tournament.

Zimbabwe was expected to host the tournament in April but it was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament serves as a qualifier to the Men's Juniors Africa Nations Championship and Men's Youth Africa Nations Championship.

The two continental competitions have been tentatively re-scheduled for December by the African Handball Confederation with hopes the situation would have normalised.

ZHF's secretary-general, Edson Chirowodza, confirmed they had a meeting and they were hoping to have concluded the engagements by the end of this week. "The president (Stewart Sanhewe) will engage other presidents in the region so that, if we are to come up with tentative dates, we should accommodate all countries.

"By the end of this coming week, we should probably have got feedback. The situation is still going to be guided by the IHF but, tentatively, we are looking at September, October thereabout," said Chirowodza.

The handball mother body also took time to deliberate on other issues, including the need to encourage provinces to amend their constitutions to align with the ZHF constitution.

Since it's an election year for handball, this should be done before the provincial and national elections.

