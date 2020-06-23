Zimbabwe: Relief Fund Benefits 1 159 Youths

At least $4.8 million has been disbursed from the $17 million set aside by Government for Covid-19 youth relief fund aimed at supporting young people affected by the pandemic, legislators heard yesterday.

Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Dr Thokozile Chitepo said about 1 159 youths had been successful out of slightly above 5 000 applicants.

Dr Chitepo said this while giving oral evidence before Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation chaired by Chivi North legislator Cde Mathias Tongofa (Zanu PF).

As a result, the ministry has embarked on a second round where it has invited further applications.

"The first batch of applications closed on Monday May 4, 2020 with a total of 5 268 applications received. Among these, a total of 1 159 applications were successful and their grants have been disbursed.

"On average each beneficiary will get a grant of $5 000. The ministry has taken a position that no application will be turned away," said Dr Chitepo.

According to information submitted before Parliament, Matabeleland South had the highest number of successful applicants of 232 with a disbursement of $714 000 followed by Harare with 222 successful applicants to the tune of $1.1 million.

Matabeleland North has the least number of successful applicants pegged at five who got a total of $25 000.

Dr Chitepo said Government had also earmarked about $20 million for artistes who lost income and an announcement would soon be made to that effect.