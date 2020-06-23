Zimbabwe: Accident Kills 3 Policemen, One Soldier

23 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Three police officers and a soldier died on the spot after a police vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road, hit a telecommunication pole and a rock before overturning.

The accident occurred at 106 kilometre peg along Harare-Shamva-Madziwa Road at around 4pm on Sunday.

Six others who were injured were admitted at Shamva and Bindura hospitals.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said names of the deceased would be released after their next of kin had been advised.

He expressed his condolences to families of the deceased and wished the injured speedy recovery.

