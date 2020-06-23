Zimbabwe: Zivhu Accepts Expulsion

Chivi South legislator Mr Killer Zivhu has accepted his expulsion from Zanu PF, saying he will continue supporting the ruling party's developmental programmes as an ordinary citizen.

The Zanu PF Politburo last Wednesday held its 340th Ordinary Session where it decided to expel Mr Zivhu from the ruling party after the Masvingo provincial executive recommended his sacking last year.

In a statement, Mr Zivhu said he was not bitter about his sacking and would continue being loyal to the ruling party and work to ensure that Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy was achieved.

"I have no bitterness and will take this time to reflect while working towards proving my loyalty to Zanu PF, a party which I have so much faith in," he said.

"Zanu PF's constitution has a provision for an expelled member to reapply after five years and I will definitely do that as I believe this is where my future lies.

"I have known no other home other than Zanu PF where my heart is. I will continue to be loyal to the party and work to ensure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 is successful, as an ordinary citizen and resident of Chivi South Constituency."

Mr Zivhu paid tribute to the people of Chivi South constituency for electing him to represent them in Parliament during the 2018 elections.

He said he will not stand as an independent candidate in the by-election for the constituency, but would support whoever the party chose to stand so that the seat remains with Zanu PF.

"I would like to thank Zanu PF and the people of Chivi South for giving me the opportunity to represent them in 2018 and I am happy that I proved myself and did not disappoint as my work speaks for itself," said Mr Zivhu.

"I will continue with the developmental projects I am implementing in Chivi South and philanthropy works throughout the country in the spirit of ubuntu.

"As an ordinary citizen, I will also work hard to ensure that President Mnangagwa is re-elected in 2023 so that he fulfils his electoral promises and completes his economic transformation agenda."

Mr Zivhu said he will play a part in unifying the country and work towards a prosperous Zimbabwe.