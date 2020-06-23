Western Sahara: Unms Commends Women's Struggles in Occupied Zones

Chahid El Hafed — The National Union of Sahrawi Women (UNMS) reiterated its unconditional solidarity and praised the struggles of Sahrawi women in the Occupied Areas of Western Sahara.

Sahrawi women national body in a meeting of its Executive Bureau sent a greeting to all Sahrawi women in the diaspora and in the Camps of pride and dignity.

The meeting addressed a number of issues related to the organization's work at the external, national and regional levels.

UNMS Executive Bureau highlighted the commemoration of the National Day of the disappeared person that coincides with the physical disappearance of the leader of the Zemla "Uprising" Mohamed Sid Brahim Basiri, requesting the Spanish authorities to reveal her whereabouts.

In this regard, the organization of the Sahrawi women called for the revelation of the whereabouts of more than 651 Sahrawis disappeared as a result of the invasion and military occupation of Western Sahara on October 31, 1975 by Morocco. SPS