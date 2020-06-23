Ethiopia: Insa Foils Cyber Attacks From Egypt

23 June 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Information Network Security Agency (INSA) announced on Monday that it has successfully thwarted cyber attacks originated from Egypt.

According to INSA, the cyber attack attempts carried out on June 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2020, were aimed at creating economic, psychological and political pressure on Ethiopia.

The Egypt-based hackers called Cyber_Horus Group, AnuBis.Hacker and Security By Passed, have orchestrated the foiled cyber attacks, INSA said.

These groups have claimed responsibility for the attacks, with the intention to create all rounded pressure on Ethiopia regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), particularly to halt filling of the dam.

The criminals have been preparing for a long time targeting on 13 websites of public service institutions, security agencies and private organizations, it was indicated.

According to INSA, the attempts could have caused significant economic, psychological, and political damages in the country if the agency had not able to prevent the cyber attacks.

INSA insisted on individuals and organizations to take the necessary precaution measures to secure their web sites.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.