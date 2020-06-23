South Africa: Prasa Probes Leaking of Internal Security Tender Document

23 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has launched an internal investigation into how a confidential security tender document was leaked.

The embattled state owned entity, which is under the administration of Bongisizwe Mpondo, has ordered retired Brigadier General Tebogo Rakau to investigate how the document was leaked.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said the process of hiring security service providers to assist with the protection of its infrastructure, was underway.

"This action is part of the clean-up campaign which started in December 2019 when Mpondo was appointed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, to bring stability to the rail agency after years of maladministration and other malfeasance.

Gross misconduct

"Governance issues at Prasa were pointed out by the Office of the Public Protector in 2015 and also by reports of the Office of the Auditor-General. A few weeks ago Prasa fired four senior officials of its protection services after they were found guilty by an internal disciplinary process of gross misconduct related to the irregular awarding of tenders," said Mgitywa.

Mgitywa said the dismissal of the officials related to security contracts found to have been irregular.

These contracts were terminated several weeks ago as recommended by the Public Protector and the Auditor-General's office.

Fight back campaign

Mgitywa said there was a clear fight-back campaign led by highly placed individuals in Prasa, against the company's efforts to rid the agency of corruption and maladministration.

Mpondo said: "We wish to warn individuals or companies who receive and distribute confidential company documents that they are breaking the law and that by doing so they are acting against the interests of Prasa and the people of South Africa, who are ultimately the shareholders of the rail agency."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.