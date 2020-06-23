South Africa: Mothibastad Police Arrest Three Suspects for Housebreaking and Theft

23 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Saturday, 20 June 2020 three suspects between the ages of 22 and 31 were arrested by Mothibistad detectives at about 21:40.

According to the report, one local school reported a housebreaking and theft in May 2020. During the housebreaking electronic equipment were stolen. After a tip off from the community the three suspects were arrested.

During further investigations, the police managed to discover other items such as a water pump and a solar panel and they were linked to other cases of housebreaking and theft which were also reported at Mothibistad police station.

The total value of the recovered items is approximately R188 000-00. The items were recovered at various locations. The three suspects will appear before the Mothibistad Magistrates' Court soon on a charge of housebreaking and theft.

The JTG District Commissioner Major General Johan Bean congratulated the members involved for their dedication and commitment. General Bean also commended the community for information they provided.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.