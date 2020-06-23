South Africa: Mothibastad Police Arrest Three Suspects for Housebreaking and Theft

press release

On Saturday, 20 June 2020 three suspects between the ages of 22 and 31 were arrested by Mothibistad detectives at about 21:40.

According to the report, one local school reported a housebreaking and theft in May 2020. During the housebreaking electronic equipment were stolen. After a tip off from the community the three suspects were arrested.

During further investigations, the police managed to discover other items such as a water pump and a solar panel and they were linked to other cases of housebreaking and theft which were also reported at Mothibistad police station.

The total value of the recovered items is approximately R188 000-00. The items were recovered at various locations. The three suspects will appear before the Mothibistad Magistrates' Court soon on a charge of housebreaking and theft.

The JTG District Commissioner Major General Johan Bean congratulated the members involved for their dedication and commitment. General Bean also commended the community for information they provided.