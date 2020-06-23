South Africa: Jobs Bloodbath - SA's Q1 Unemployment Rate Hit Record 30.1 Percent Ahead of Lockdown

analysis

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) confirms that in the first quarter of 2020, South Africa's army of unemployed was still swelling ahead of the lockdowns aimed at flattening the Covid-19 curve. This wave has since turned into a tsunami which is now picking up speed.

South Africa's unemployment rate climbed to a record 30.1% in the first quarter of this year from 29.1% in the fourth quarter of last year, Stats SA said on Tuesday 23 June, the day before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni unveils his emergency budget.

Under the wider definition that includes those who have given up looking for work, the rate hit 39.7 %. So at least four out of 10 South Africans in the labour market have no job. The data also served as a sombre backdrop to the "Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium"- a title that could only have been dreamt up by a technocrat with too much time on their hands.

The unemployment rate since Q1 has certainly surged, with the only question being by how much, and, like the pandemic itself, has yet to reach a peak. Edcon has since announced 22,000 layoffs, Sasol has signalled its intention to cut jobs to stay afloat, and...