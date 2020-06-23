Zimbabwe: Local Professional Golfers in SA Get Lifeline

23 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Zimbabwean professional golfers based in South Africa will have an opportunity to play the sport competitively again after the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture gave the sport the greenlight for resumption.

Several local professionals are based in South Africa where they take part in The Big Easy and Sunshine Tours.

Top professional players like Ryan Cairns, Marc Cayeux, Mark William and Mohamed Mandhu are based in South Africa where they play in the Big Easy Tour and Sunshine Tour.

GolfRSA and the golf bodies said they were happy with the resumption of the sport. "Golf acknowledges and recognises that the safety of human life is of paramount importance," GolfRSA said. "We appreciate the challenge presented to the Government to ensure an appropriate response to the threats presented by the global coronavirus pandemic. As a result, we sought to ensure compliance with unfolding regulations and directives.

"Over the past few weeks, GolfRSA has equipped all clubs with risk mitigation strategies and training of compliance officers. In addition to this, GolfRSA has provided all facilities with a state-of-the-art Application that allows for the scanning and monitoring of all golfers and staff.

"Clubs need to complete the confirmation of compliance document and submit it to GolfRSA before they can open their facilities."

