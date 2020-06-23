Africa: Morocco Donates COVID-19 Medical Supplies to AU

23 June 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Kingdom of Morocco on Monday Donated more than 600, 000 pieces of medical supplies to the African Union (AU), to help prevent the spread of COVID¬-19 in the continent.

According to a statement from the AU, the donation includes 500,000 Non-Woven face Masks, 4,000 Coats, 40,000 Hygiene Caps, 60,000 Visors, and 2,000 litres of hydro alcoholic gel.

Commissioner for social affairs of the AU, Amira Elfadil received the donation from permanent representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the AU, Ambassador Mohammed Arrouchi in the presence of Africa Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC).

Amira Elfadil on the occasion appreciated the donation and said "this donation represents the values of support and solidarity between AU Member States. We agreed to fight COVID-19 through unity and solidarity."

She also commended Africa's private industry for rising up to the challenge indicating that the medical supplies donated by the Kingdom are locally manufactured in Morocco. And urged member states to strengthen their capabilities in manufacturing medical products in Africa.

Ambassador Mohammed Arrouchi on his part said "Morocco is always ready to be in the company of African brothers and sisters to share its expertise and medical equipment."

According to the Africa CDC, COVID-19 confirmed cases in Africa reached 306,567 and fatalities reported due to the pandemic are 8,155 as of Monday.

