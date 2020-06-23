Sudanese Journalist Beaten Up By Policemen

Suakin — A Sudanese journalist was beaten up by policemen in Suakin in Red Sea state on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses reported to Radio Dabanga that policemen stopped Mohamed El Amin Osheik, a reporter for several Sudanese newspapers, from photographing a queue of vehicles at a petrol station.

Osheik was covering the fuel shortages in the town. He was taken to the Suakin police station and severely beaten.

He sustained serious injuries, and had to be transferred to Suakin Hospital.

