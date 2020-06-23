Sudan Army - Ethiopian Attack Repelled

El Fashaga — The Sudanese army repelled an attack of the Ethiopian army in the border area of El Fashaga in El Gedaref on Sunday, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) said in a statement yesterday.

According to the SAF statement, the Ethiopian army attacked the El Anfal SAF base on the eastern bank of the Atbara River in El Fashaga locality on Sunday afternoon.

SAF troops "caused the aggressors great casualties and repelled them".

The statement reported that the military leadership of both countries are in direct contact. They agree that both parties must show restraint and continue the dialogue.

The SAF statement affirmed the right of the Sudanese armed forces to defend the Sudanese territory by all legitimate means.

Last month, Ethiopian gunmen, called shifta in the area, killed a Sudanese army captain and wounded three people, including one woman. The Sudanese army claimed that the gunmen were supported by hundreds of soldiers of the Ehtiopian army.

A few days later the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered its condolences to "the families of the victims of both countries". It urged the two countries "to work together through existing military mechanisms to investigate the circumstances of the accident with the spirit of containing the situation on the ground and avoiding any additional tension".

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not deny in its statement that Ethiopian soldiers crossed the border with Sudan and killed a Sudanese officer and wounded several people.

That same week at least 5,000 Sudanese fled the border area.

Last week, Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' visited the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to discuss bilateral issues, among which the building of the Renaissance Dam in the Blue Nile by Ethiopia.

