Cameroon: Uplifting Olympic Values

23 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The international community will commemorate the World Olympic Day today, June 23, 2020. A day set aside to magnify the virtues of Olympism.

The annual celebration of sport and Olympic values will bring together Olympians from around the world. Today's celebrations will mark the end of weeklong activities to mark the day. It is equally the birthday of the creation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by Pierre Coubertin in 1894. This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic the traditional sports activities as well as the Olympic walk that precede the day have all been suspended with sports officials highlighting the importance of Olympism.

Throughout the Olympic Week, focus has been on sensitisation on the importance of Olympic values. Also, on the respect of preventive measures in the face the Coronavirus pandemic through means of massive communication. On the frontlines of the campaign were sports officials, sports icons and former athletes as well as those still in activity. Sports men and women sensitized fans on how to mark the event.

The President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC), Kalkaba Malboum said the goal is to propagate the Olympic values to the youths who practice sports and the public as well so that Olympic values can educate all those who are in sports. It should be recalled that this year's celebration is centred on the upholding of Olympic values notably friendship, respect and excellence.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.