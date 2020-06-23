Zimbabwe: Khupe Strikes Again As 9 More MDC Alliance MPs Expelled From Parliament

VOA Ndebele
Opposition politician Thokozani Khupe (file photo).
23 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Parliament has expelled nine more MDC Alliance MPs following their recall from the house by reinstated MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe.

Announcing their recall Tuesday, Speaker Jacob Mudenda said Amos Chibaya (Mkoba MP), Happymore Chidziva (Highfield), Murisi Zvidzai (Harare Central); Proportional Representative MPs Basilia Majaya, Mutarairwa Mugido, Virginia Muradzikwa, Anna Muyambo, Francesica Ncube and Nomathemba Ndlovu had all ceased to be legislators.

Mudenda said their seats were now vacant.

The latest expulsion brings to 13, the number of MDC Alliance MPs who have been recalled from the house after Charlton Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami and Lilian Timveous were expelled last month.

