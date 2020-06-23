Namibia: Mixed-Bag Portfolio Bonds and Treasury Bills

TREASURY will soon release its borrowing plan for the current financial year to fund the N$21,4 billion budgetary shortfall.

This will be done through issuing short- and long-term debts.

The government borrows money by issuing treasury bills and bonds, which individuals and institutions can participate in and with which they can diversify their investment portfolios.

Treasury bills are sold at discount and pay face value at maturity, with no intervening coupon payments.

Bonds are issued with fixed interest rates, paid as semi-annual "coupons" and with stated face values, which are the amounts the securities will pay upon maturity.

A properly diversified portfolio would typically move away from the traditional approach of just owning livestock or crops and a bank account, but rather a combination of gold, equities, fixed-income securities, currencies and real estate.

TREASURY BILLS

Treasury bills (TB) are short-term debts extended to the government and are sold at a discount. Investors earn interest by letting the bills mature to their face value.

Treasury bills are available in a range of maturities from 91 days up to one year.

This means the government can borrow money from an individual for a period of up to a year before they pay it back.

The face or maturity value is the price of the treasury bill or the money the government intends to borrow from an individual or institution.

Say, if the government wants N$100 000 for the next three months, an investor wishing to purchase N$100 000 worth of 91-day TB at a yield of 6,11% will pay a price of N$98,5 per N$100, which is equivalent to N$98 500.

Upon maturity, an investor will get N$100 000, thus earning a return amounting to N$1 500 over the three months.

These returns are not taxable as income.

Bids for TBs must be for a minimum of N$10 000 and bid amounts should be tendered for in multiples of N$10 000.

This means one needs to have a minimum of N$10 000 to invest or to participate in the auction of treasury bills.

To participate and lend money to the government through TBs, one needs to register as a prospective buyer and will need to open a Book Entry account with the Bank of Namibia by completing a Book Entry application form.

TBs as short-term debts are also sold on the money markets (secondary market), which are known as money market instruments.

This is the platform where most people with an investment account and unit trust account can access these investment products and grow their money beyond the inflation rate.

BONDS

Internal Resisted Stock (IRS) are also commonly known as bond-debt instruments issued by the government as it seeks to fund its budget deficit and pays interest every six months and the principal at maturity.

They are issued in the primary market via auction at the central bank and traded in the capital market (secondary market) issued for longer maturities for a period exceeding 12 months, and pay interest (coupon) half-yearly.

Bids for bonds according to the central bank must be for a minimum of N$50 000 and should be tendered in multiples of N$10 000.

Bonds are listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) where secondary trading can take place.

Individuals and institutions compete to lend to the government at an auction held by the central banks.

Allotments of a certain bond are made in the ascending order of yields (return or compensation for risk) with the lowest yields receiving priority.

Bonds may trade at a premium, at a discount or at par - meaning the purchase price of the bond can either be above, below or equal to its nominal value.

Changes in the price of the bonds occur due to movements in interest rates in the market.

Bond yields or total returns move inversely to prices, meaning when traders pour in to seek a safer haven, prices go up due to high demand, while yield dips.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When investors are fearful, they tend to buy fixed-income securities (government bonds and treasury bills).

Thus when there is widespread buying of government securities, it can reflect general nervousness in the marketplace, like with the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to the massive dumping of various stocks on various stock exchanges.

SAFEST INVESTMENT

Domestic laws exempt interest income, received by or accrued to any person or external company from internal revenue services issued by the government or any representative authority in Namibia.

Government securities are considered among the safest investments in the world, as their principal and interest payments are backed by the government.

Bond holders can hold the debt until maturity or sell bonds to other investors on the secondary market during the bond term.

When bonds are sold, the investor must agree to a sales price with the buyer and may receive a premium for the bond or sell it at a discount.