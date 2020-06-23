Namibia: German Embassy Supports Communities With Food Parcels

22 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The German Embassy spent approximately N$99,600 through its micro project fund as an immediate measure to purchase food packages for COVID-19 affected communities in the areas of Gobabis, Witvlei and Okahandja.

The packages include staple foods and will be distributed to the community members by the German Evangelical Lutheran Association of Okahandja-Gobabis (ELCIN - GELC) in cooperation with the Okahandja Community Forum.

Chargée d'Affaires a.i. of the German Embassy, Ellen Gölz, visited the community center in Okahandja on 18 June 2020, were she was welcomed by Pastor Brunotte and Charl Coetzee.

"We are glad to be able to support the church and Okahandja Community Forum in their efforts to serve those in need. In times like these, it is particularly important to help each other in the spirit of humanity and Christian charity," Gölz said.

Pastor Brunotte said during this time of the Corona crisis, there are many needy people - also those who managed to make a living before - and to alleviate this hardship, at least for some, became a matter close to the heart of the German-speaking Evangelical Lutheran communities of Okahandja and Gobabis.

"Thanks to the support of the German Embassy in Windhoek, we were able to support over seventy senior citizens in Gobabis and almost 80 school children in Witvlei with food donations. In addition, we were able to make a substantial contribution to the aid campaign by the Okahandja Rate Payers Association, which supports people who have recently been in need due to the loss of their income with food parcels. Fifty families receive a food parcel here every week," Pastor Brunotte said.

Caption: (from left to right) Marchell Titus, Christine Brunotte, Utz Brunotte, Charl Coetzee, Ellen Gölz and Christa Mouton with some of the food parcels.

