Namibia: UDF Wants Women Leaders

23 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

UNITED Democrat Front (UDF) president Apius !Auchab has urged women to take up leadership positions in the party.

!Auchab says women are equally capable of holding prominent positions in the party structures.

He says some people still believe only men are capable of leading, stressing it was time such beliefs are crushed.

The UDF has only one woman, Dorcas Shikongo, in its 10-member national executive committee, while the party's 29-member central committee comprises 15 women. Shikongo is also one of four UDF members and the only woman vying to be nominated by her party to contest the regional elections at Khorixas.

Shikongo, secretary general of the party's women's league, says it's time women rose from being mere voters to leadership positions.

"We must move from just being voters and take up positions. The UDF is very accommodating - especially with local authority elections," she says.

"If there is gender change in leadership positions, we can achieve something as it seems men have done nothing," Shikongo says.

