Namibia: Namport Records 30 Percent Increase in Cargo

22 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibian Ports Authority has managed to handle 1 million tons of cargo carried along the corridors from 01 April 2019 until 31 March 2020, with the Port of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz also recording 5,561,999 tonnes of cargo handled during this last financial year.

According to Namport, the largest portion of growth is reflected by the 100% increased activity along the Trans-Oranje Corridor as 204,301 tonnes of manganese ore was exported via the Port of Lüderitz.

The benefit of the Trans-Oranje corridor is to serve the mines in the Northern Cape as it is a much shorter route versus using a South African based port. This unique initiation between TradePort Namibia logistics deal came into fruition early last year.

Further recording of imports such as ship spares, steel, sulphur, and ammonium nitrate and steel imports performed well in comparison to the previous financial year 2018/2019. Ship spares exports increased significantly due to the increased number of vessels at anchorage for repairs and maintenance. The increase of marble to international markets, leading to a 26% increase compared to the previous financial year.

Sulphur imports increased by 10% compared to the previous financial year. In addition, the demand for ammonium nitrate also increased by 150%. Steel imports increased by 88% due to the various projects presently underway within the region and Namibia.

Another increase worth noting is from the import of Manganese through the Port of Lüderitz which has increased from 30 000 tonnes per month to 60 000 tonnes. This increase will double the annual throughput from this commodity to 720 000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Hanabeb, Namports Commercial Executive said Namport is currently in discussions with the Oldendorff Shipping line to have a barge option.

