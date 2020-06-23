Namibia: Returning to School Voluntary

SCHOOLS are not allowed to force pupils to return to classes, and parents can continue with homeschooling.

President Hage Geingob yesterday announced this during his press briefing in Windhoek.

He said the consequences of not resuming learning following a long disruption to the academic calendar can have a lasting and undesirable impact on children's academic progress.

He said the decision to return to school is, however, strictly voluntary.

"Parents may decide to keep their children at home and assume the responsibility of homeschooling. Our schools should therefore not employ coercive or punitive measures against parents who decide to initially not resume face-to-face instruction," he said.

Geingob said the resumption of preprimary classes is deferred for two weeks across all 14 regions until Monday, 6 July.

Grades 0 to 3 would have returned to school yesterday.

Meanwhile schools across the Erongo region meeting Covid-19 compliance standards may resume face-to-face instruction for Grades 11 and 12.

At Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis the resumption of Grades 0, 1, 2, 3, 11 and 12 classes remains suspended for the next 14 days.

The president said face-to-face instruction would be determined pending observation of the unfolding situation at the said towns.

"The government's risk-mitigation strategy for the resumption of face-to-face schooling is consistent with guidelines prescribed by the World Health Organisation. In the event a pupil or staff member presents Covid-19-related symptoms or tests positive, the school will be closed for a period of 14 days, and traced contacts will be placed under quarantine," he said.

Geingob said the government will continue to strengthen public health response measures through surveillance, testing, contact tracing and the isolation of confirmed cases, as well as by intensifying public education.

Grades 7 and 9 may return to school on 6 July, and Grades 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10 will resume classes on 20 July.

Minister of health and social services Anna Nghipondoka said with a confirmation letter from doctors, vulnerable teachers may work from home, adding that the involved school should adapt to this.

She said the government will not hold teachers' salaries back as they continue with e-learning.

The country has recorded eight new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Namibia to 63.

Thus far only one case has been linked to a school.

The Namibia National Teachers' Union (Nantu) were last week calling for the immediate suspension of face-to-face learning for 14 days while the government monitors the situation and carries out a comprehensive assessment on the way forward.

Nantu secretary general Loide Shaanika yesterday said the union was initially concerned about the case of the Mariental pupil who tested positive, and wanted the delay of face-to-face classes until contact tracing was completed.

She said they were happy the government considered public concerns, adding that the union would keep observing schools.

Case number 37 is a 20-year-old pupil from Walvis Bay who attends Mariental Secondary School.

The pupil, who is also boarding at the school, is said to have travelled to Mariental on 2 June.

The pupil was tested on 15 June.

Classes at the school have been suspended and will resume on 6 July, while residents of the school's hostel will be kept in quarantine at the hostel until then.

All classrooms and the hostel will be disinfected.