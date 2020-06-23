Kenya: A Kenyan Entrepreneur Fights Deforestation With a New Energy Solution

23 June 2020
United Nations Environment Program (Nairobi)
press release

To Mark Micro-, Smalland Medium-sized Enterprises Day, which falls on 27 June, we are profiling five entrepreneurs who are helping to tackle some of the planet's most pressing environmental issues.

When Leroy Mwasaru was in his teens, he noticed a major problem at his Kenyan boarding school. Ageing pipes were leaking sewage directly into a nearby stream, which was a source of water for a neighbouring community.

Mwasaru, now 22, says he could not sit idly by and watch that happen. Armed with a few textbooks, he and several classmates set about building a system that would turn human waste into energy. The first prototype "blew up", says Mwasaru, but the team eventually developed a working model that today powers the school.

That success would lead Mwasaru to found Greenpact, a start-up that produces affordable, high-quality waste-to-energy systems known as biogas digesters. The work would make Mwasaru the youngest entrepreneur on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list in 2018.

"Our goal is to become the leading provider of biogas energy solutions across Africa," says Mwasaru, who is aiming to make the systems available to farmers, institutions and children's homes.

Greenpact's systems are used by 15,000 Kenyans. Its equipment connects to household sewage systems, traps waste and, through a simple chemical reaction, converts it into a gas that can be used for cooking. The system means Kenyans do not need to chop down trees for firewood, one of the leading causes of deforestation in a country that has lost over a third of its forest cover in the last 60 years.

"These people can now cook without having to use firewood or charcoal, all of which are harmful to their health and the environment," says Mwasaru. "By using clean and renewable energy, we are taking steps towards a better environment. And every little step counts."

Mwasaru's work is a prime example of how young entrepreneurs can help tackle pressing environmental threats, says Gabriel Labbate, the team leader of the United Nations Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation. The body is major supporter of a movement known as REDD+, an international effort to combat the loss of forest cover in developing countries.

"The link with REDD+ is clear," says Labbate. "Waste-to-energy systems help reduce one of the drivers of deforestation by providing sustainable energy, reducing the need to cut trees while at the same time, reducing carbon emissions."

Mwasaru's work with Greenpact has been sidetracked by COVID-19. He is now teaming with his mother, a fashion designer, to produce face masks for hospitals and clinics. But once the pandemic has passed, he wants to expand Greenpact into the restaurant business, helping urban eateries use organic waste to generate power.

"We Africans need to solve our problems ourselves," he says. "And by doing this, I hope to inspire youth to value their environment and think of ways to save it."

Read the original article on UNEP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations Environment Program. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UNEP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.