Tunisia: Blaze Subdued in Sbeitla, Three Hectares of Cured Grass Ravaged

Tunis/Tunisia — A fire was put out on Monday evening in Zneidiya, Sbeitla, after destroying three hectares of cured grass in a private farm land. Fire-ravaged areas also include one-quarter hectare of alfa in a nearby plot of land under the forest system, said Head of the Forest District in Sbeitla Hakim Hizi.

The blaze would be a criminal act, preliminary findings show, the official said.

All alfa plantations in Sbeitla were been burnt down.

Six successive fires broke out last month in Kallel, Sbeitla.