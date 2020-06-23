Botswana Hires Gerrie Nel to Pursue Money Laundering Case Against Motsepe-Radebe

analysis

AfriForum's private prosecutor has been appointed to pursue an alleged case of money laundering against South Africa's Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

AfriForum's private prosecutor Gerrie Nel has been hired by the Botswana government to help it pursue a case of alleged money laundering against President Ramaphosa's sister-in-law Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe whom it accuses of helping finance a "coup" attempt against Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi in 2019.

AfriForum said on Tuesday that it had been brought into the case because a formal request for Mutual Legal Assistance in the case from the Botswana government to the South African government in September 2019 had "inexplicably disappeared or [been] ignored".

Motsepe-Radebe had been "identified as a co-signatory of at least two bank accounts (one of which was an Absa and the other a Nedbank account) holding some of the more than $10-billion (R150-billion) allegedly stolen from the Botswana government to finance a "coup" before the national election in this country," AfriForum said.

It added that Motsepe-Radebe had allegedly laundered millions of Botswana Pula through the Botswana company Avante Security Services to sponsor opposition to Masisi in the 2019 elections.

Motsepe-Radebe is a personal friend of Botswana's previous President Ian Khama who fell out with Masisi after...