Botswana Hires Gerrie Nel to Pursue Money Laundering Case Against Motsepe-Radebe

23 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

AfriForum's private prosecutor has been appointed to pursue an alleged case of money laundering against South Africa's Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

AfriForum's private prosecutor Gerrie Nel has been hired by the Botswana government to help it pursue a case of alleged money laundering against President Ramaphosa's sister-in-law Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe whom it accuses of helping finance a "coup" attempt against Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi in 2019.

AfriForum said on Tuesday that it had been brought into the case because a formal request for Mutual Legal Assistance in the case from the Botswana government to the South African government in September 2019 had "inexplicably disappeared or [been] ignored".

Motsepe-Radebe had been "identified as a co-signatory of at least two bank accounts (one of which was an Absa and the other a Nedbank account) holding some of the more than $10-billion (R150-billion) allegedly stolen from the Botswana government to finance a "coup" before the national election in this country," AfriForum said.

It added that Motsepe-Radebe had allegedly laundered millions of Botswana Pula through the Botswana company Avante Security Services to sponsor opposition to Masisi in the 2019 elections.

Motsepe-Radebe is a personal friend of Botswana's previous President Ian Khama who fell out with Masisi after...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.