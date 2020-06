Tunis/Tunisia — Thirteen Takfiri elements were arrested Tuesday by the National Guard near Ain Mestir beach in Sounine (governorate of bizerte).

The Takfiris, including four wanted by the police, are suspected of belonging to terrorist groups, a security source told TAP.

The suspects gathered in the vicinity of the beach to organise religious classes.

They were placed in custody pending appearance before the Counter-Terrorism Judiciary Pole.