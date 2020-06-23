South Africa: The Road to Blood and Water, South Africa's Hit Netflix Show

23 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malibongwe Tyilo

The South African Netflix teen drama 'Blood and Water' made waves when it premiered in 2020. Maverick Life chats to director Nosipho Dumisa about her journey to a hit show.

"What we decided to do pretty early on is... We started to create our own pilot [films] by self-funding, or raising money where we could. We'd ask our friends whom we graduated with from AFDA [film school] to work with us, as the crew essentially. We ended up pitching one of our pilots to MultiChoice. And that almost took off. But at the last minute, they changed their minds and decided to go with a different programme. We were gutted, really devastated.

"For that first year after starting our company, we felt like we'd failed. We just weren't getting work. I think the best work we got that year was one music video. One music video! And that was it," says Nosipho Dumisa, the 32-year-old director and writer behind the hit South African Netflix series, Blood and Water.

Director Nosipho Dumisa and lead actress Ama Qamatha on the set of Blood and Water, Image by Tegan Smith

The company she is referring to is Gambit Films, which she co-founded in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

