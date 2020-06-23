South Africa: Zuma Graft Case - 15 Years and Counting - Another Day, Another Delay

23 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is blamed for yet another delay in the corruption and racketeering case against former president Jacob Zuma and Thales.

Delays in starting the fraud and corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma have almost entirely been blamed on his use of the "Stalingrad strategy".

But on Tuesday, Zuma's defence team blamed the National Prosecuting Authority for the delays, claiming Zuma was ready and seeking his day in court.

Senior state advocate, Billy Downer, told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the legal fraternity to such an extent that it was difficult to ascertain when the case against Zuma and his co-accused, Thales, would finally make it to court, but that a "practical" trial date would be in the first quarter of 2021.

"Covid affects everything," Downer told presiding judge Kate Pillay at the start of proceedings, which lasted just over an hour.

Pillay was pushing for an early date for a next appearance, and discussed August as an option; she also said the trial should ideally take place this year. She twice cited Zuma's age as a reason. The former head of state is 78, and the matter has been...

