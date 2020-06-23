South Sudan: COVID-19 - South Sudan Cases Rise to 1,916

fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay
(File photo) coronovirus testing
23 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

Juba,

South Sudan's coronavirus cases have risen to 1,916, after the Public Health Laboratory confirmed 24 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

The country also reported one new death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 35; while 190 people have recovered from the virus.

"In the last 24 hours, 66 samples were tested and results released. Of these, 24 tested positive for the Covid-19. Out of the new cases identified, 16 are male adults and 8 are female adults," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"Today (Monday), the total number of tests performed since the outbreak of the pandemic is 10,104. There are 1,093 contacts being followed up currently, which brings the cumulative number of contacts followed up countrywide since the outbreak to 4,373."

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.