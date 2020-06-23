South Sudan: COVID-19 - South Sudan Cases Rise to 1,916

Juba,

South Sudan's coronavirus cases have risen to 1,916, after the Public Health Laboratory confirmed 24 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

The country also reported one new death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 35; while 190 people have recovered from the virus.

"In the last 24 hours, 66 samples were tested and results released. Of these, 24 tested positive for the Covid-19. Out of the new cases identified, 16 are male adults and 8 are female adults," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"Today (Monday), the total number of tests performed since the outbreak of the pandemic is 10,104. There are 1,093 contacts being followed up currently, which brings the cumulative number of contacts followed up countrywide since the outbreak to 4,373."