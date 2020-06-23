Tanzania: Tigo Rusha Revamped for Customer Convenience

Dar es Salaam — Telecom company, Tigo Tanzania,has today launched a revamped electronic reload service where customers can buy airtime and packages from Tigo shops and retail partners.

The improved service dubbed Tigo Rusha will be offered by Tigo retailer network -Tigo shops, TigoPesa agents, Freelancers, Point of Sales agents all over the country.

The service will also complement Tigo's other airtime top up channels that continue to exist.

The Tigo acting chief commercial officer, David Umoh said, "As a company that champions digital lifestyle, we are committed to developing innovative mobile and financial services solution that offer mobile users in Tanzania flexibility of choice,convenience and ease of use to complement today's fast-paced lifestyles".

"Our customers should look forward to the ease with which they can purchase airtime and packages through our shops and trusted retailers across the country. Tigo Rusha is risk free, in contrast to scratch cards for which a customer has to ensure the safety of the airtime voucher. Furthermore,electronic reload service removes the need to carry scratch airtime vouchers anytime one decides to top up".

He said Tigo Rusha gives customers value for their money because they can buy a real-time electronic top-up has never been so simple,secure and convenient.

"Every Tigo customer that buys any package through Tigo Rusha is guaranteed an instant bonus."explainedUmoh.

Umoh also remarked on the positive impact this new business will be for the retail partners and also what purchase of airtime via Tigo Rusha would mean to the thousands of scratch card suppliers across the country.

"I would also like to reassure our scratch cards suppliers that this is a new revenue stream and an opportunity to grow together with Tigo and we shall continue to support the scratch card distributors all over Tanzania," said Umoh.

All customers are encouraged to purchase their airtime and packages from Tigo Rusha Retailers who are well placed across the country.