Malawi: President Mutharika Votes in Malawi's Fresh Presidential Election

Lameck Masina/VOA
President Peter Mutharika gets instructions on how to vote from a presidisng officer, in Thyolo district.
23 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Lameck Masina

Thyolo, Malawi — Millions of Malawians cast votes Tuesday in the re-run of last year’s presidential election.  The fresh election comes after Malawi's Constitutional Court nullified President Peter Mutharika’s victory in last year's election, citing massive fraud.  Malawi's Electoral Commission (MEC) says it expects a free and fair election this time, although a few incidents of violence were reported.

Electoral officials said people started queuing as early five o’clock in the morning Tuesday, waiting for the polling centers to open at six.

Honasis Mphepo is the commission’s presiding officer at Goliati polling station in Thyolo district in southern Malawi.

“We have a good number of registered voters. Turn up was just very good, and individuals are coming in large number according to how they registered and they are voting,”  he said.

The election took place as Malawi continues to register a rise in COVID-19 cases.  As of Tuesday, the southern African country had 803 cases with eleven deaths since the first case was confirmed in April.

But Mphepo said all preventive measures were observed throughout the voting process.

“We are provided with the hand sanitizer, face masks and also we are observing the distance which is required; one meter apart when they [voters] are coming towards administration clerk,” he said.

He said voters were also encouraged to use their own pens for marking the ballots.

The MEC chairperson, Chifundo Kachale, told a press conference in Blantyre that the voting process was generally peaceful and that 99 percent of the polling stations opened on time.

President Mutharika was among those who voted in his home village, Goliati, in Thyolo district.

The president condemned acts of violence reported in some parts of the country.  In at least two locations, opposition backers beat supporters of the ruling party who they suspected of trying to rig the polls.

Mutharika said the violence would likely make some people afraid of voting.

“This is very sad that this is happening.  It’s obvious the people are afraid of the people who are engaged in these barbaric acts. I condemn it completely,”   he said.

Voters who spoke with VOA said they were happy to participate in the fresh elections and that they are eagerly waiting the results.

The MEC says vote counting starts soon after voting ends and the final results will be announced within eight days, as required by the law.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
Millions of Malawians Vote in Rerun of 2019 Presidential Poll
Date Set for Malawi's Presidential Election Re-Run
Mutharika Appoints New Electoral Chief Ahead of Fresh Polls
Mutharika Says No to Presidential Debate Ahead of Crucial Vote
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.