Botswana: Amos Calls Batswana for Support in Journey to Olympics

Gaborone — Botswana's only Olympic medalist, Nijel Amos has urged Batswana to be part of athletes' journey as they prepares for the Olympics.

Speaking during a virtual Olympic Day celebrations on June 22, Amos said it was imperative that the nation gets to appreciate how they prepare ahead of the Olympics.

"Be part of the journey and not just wait for the results. Be part of the story, not only the victory. I am heading to my third Olympic Games, much healthier," he said.

Amos said it was only through Batswana's support that athletes could produce good results on the field.

In his Olympic Day celebration message, International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, said every year on Olympic Day, they remember the revival of the Olympic Games, adding it was also a day to celebrate the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

"But first and foremost, Olympic Day is about sport and the joy it brings to all of us," he said.

Bach said celebrating Olympic Day during this year of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, gives all even more reason to remember that sport was always about bringing people together in peaceful competition, adding that the Olympic Games were always a celebration of unity in diversity of all humankind.

He said 'by joining this Olympic Day celebration, you are also playing an important part to spread this Olympic spirit across the whole world. Together we can make the world a better place through sport. In this Olympic spirit, I wish you all a wonderful Olympic Day 2020'.

According to IOC website, the first Olympic Day was celebrated on 23 June 1948.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>