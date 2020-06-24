Botswana: Amos Calls Batswana for Support in Journey to Olympics

23 June 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana's only Olympic medalist, Nijel Amos has urged Batswana to be part of athletes' journey as they prepares for the Olympics.

Speaking during a virtual Olympic Day celebrations on June 22, Amos said it was imperative that the nation gets to appreciate how they prepare ahead of the Olympics.

"Be part of the journey and not just wait for the results. Be part of the story, not only the victory. I am heading to my third Olympic Games, much healthier," he said.

Amos said it was only through Batswana's support that athletes could produce good results on the field.

In his Olympic Day celebration message, International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, said every year on Olympic Day, they remember the revival of the Olympic Games, adding it was also a day to celebrate the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

"But first and foremost, Olympic Day is about sport and the joy it brings to all of us," he said.

Bach said celebrating Olympic Day during this year of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, gives all even more reason to remember that sport was always about bringing people together in peaceful competition, adding that the Olympic Games were always a celebration of unity in diversity of all humankind.

He said 'by joining this Olympic Day celebration, you are also playing an important part to spread this Olympic spirit across the whole world. Together we can make the world a better place through sport. In this Olympic spirit, I wish you all a wonderful Olympic Day 2020'.

According to IOC website, the first Olympic Day was celebrated on 23 June 1948.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.