Tanzania: Big Guns Ought to Lead Smaller Teams

THE Mainland Premier League is already in its groove.

The teams have already played their third matches. But for the big guns, it's quite clear for all and sundry that they are still struggling. And, we need to ask ourselves? Yes, why this lacklustre performance? It's the same problem I had raised three weeks ago.

Our players don't seem to know what they are supposed to do to remain professional. They need to make their clubs more competitive. Their performance is a very big problem to our soccer development and growth in this country. There is therefore a dire need to look into it.

This is because it's inexplicable that players who are paid good salaries don't see the importance of training hard in order to make their respective teams more competitive in the league. Take Young Africans as a case in point. They started the league very well, beating Mwadui FC in their own turf.

Now why did they fail to win their second match in Dodoma? Is it fatigue or removal of their proverbial foot from the gas pedal? The same thing can be said about their arch soccer rival, Simba. They drew in their first match, but thrashed Mwadui in their second match not one, but by three goals to nil.

And, we all know what kind of players make up Mwadui. They have always not been a pushover team. The same question applies to Simba. Why did they draw other matches? The man in the street may wonder aloud, 'why a m I worried about the fate of Simba and Young Africans in the local league?'

The point is, I'm worried because the three teams are barometers of development and growth of our soccer in the country. They are barometers because unlike other clubs in the same league, the managements to the three teams have ensured that their players get whatever they want.

They did that because they wanted three teams to be super strong. We need super strong teams in order to push other smaller teams into high class performance. And that is how Tanzania can attain soccer development and growth.

Any national soccer team that does well in international soccer tournaments, its players are a product of a very strong domestic league. Strong national soccer teams are produced by very strong domestic leagues. A country with a weak domestic league will never produce a strong national soccer team.

But for a domestic league to be strong, you need a few strong teams to serve as a catalyst for other teams in the league. And that is the role that is actually supposed to be played for the time being by big guns like Simba, Young Africans and the latest kid, Azam FC.

Therefore if the foregoing three clubs fail to click in the local premier league against weaklings, we should not expect to produce a strong national soccer team. This explains why we have for many years had a very weak Taifa Stars that has failed even to win regional soccer tournament, CECAFA! Therefore, for soccer fans who may not have known this, the answer is very clear.

Our failure to do well in regional and international soccer tournaments has been due to the nature of the domestic league we have, a very weak league.

And because our domestic league is very weak and is compounded by a combination of poor refereeing and corruption, the end result has been what we have had in the form of the national team which is incapable of winning any matches from the region to continental matches.

The domestic league is weak because teams that participate in the league are made up of very weak players and it's the same weak players who eventually make up the national soccer team. Therefore, for the national soccer team to be strong, it has to have players who come from very strong clubs.

And we cannot have strong clubs if such clubs are made up of weak players. For the clubs to be strong, they must have strong players. It is for this reason that I said I had expressed concern over the performance of Simba and Young Africans in the ongoing league.

I expected such weak performance, expressed through draws, from other weak clubs which have numerous challenges including payment of salaries for their players. It is indisputable that players in the three Dar es Salaam clubs, Simba, Young Africans and Azam FC are better paid than clubs like Mtibwa Sugar, Kagera Sugar, Coastal Union, Lipuli and others.

If the three Dar es Salaam soccer clubs are better paid than others, why are their players not performing better? I'm writing what you are reading in defence of managements of the three clubs which have done everything in their power to ensure that their players are better paid in order to perform better.

And, what they get from such players is third rate performance. For those who may consider my arguments as hot air. They need to get into the social media to listen or read what some Yanga fans are complaining about some of their foreign players for producing below par performance.

My appeal to the three clubs which I'm told have soccer academies of sort, to make use of players from their soccer academies rather than spending fortunes on local and foreign players who have failed to perform.