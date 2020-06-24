Tanzania: Govt to Raise Palliative Care Services in Institutions

THE government has expressed its commitment to scaling up palliative care services in the country after measures put in place including developing 2016 year guidelines proved positive.

Making a presentation here recently on a Palliative Care meeting, the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (MoHCDEC) National Cancer Coordinator, Dr Sarah Maongezi said the objective was to ensure the services including access to drugs are readily made available in all health facilities.

"We have support from Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) on availing and controlling drug permit certificates to individual hospitals in need," she added.

Dr Maongezi further pointed out that Medical Stores Department (MSD) is the body tasked to distribute Palliative Care drugs to health centres, adding: "As per the government in collaboration with stakeholders developed a Palliative Care Policy Guideline in 2016."

She noted that the guidelines are purposely to ensure that quality palliative care services are made available and accessible in a timely, affordable and culturally accepted environment to all people with chronic diseases.

Equally, the coordinator pointed out that to facilitate the accessibility and provision of quality palliative care services in the institutions, the targeted families, and care givers should first be educated and trained on what to do.

However, she called upon the institutions to design a well-established mechanism that would facilitate smooth accessibility and supply of the essential Palliative Care drugs, particularly pain regulating and related ones.

Citing some as oral morphine and adjuvant, Dr Maongezi said they should also be included in the National Essential Drug list as most required.

She said palliative care service is for all age groups in the society, who suffer any life-threatening illness(es) and require urgent attention.

Dr Maongezi said to promote public and private partnership in the delivery of palliative care services, it is important that all providers prioritize quality first.