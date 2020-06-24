Tanzania: Ex-Fisheries Officer Seeks JPM's Help in Lost Job

A FORMER Assistant Fisheries Officer with the Ministry of Fisheries in Bunda District, Mara region is appealing to President John Magufuli to intervene in a case where he was allegedly fired 24 years ago unreasonably.

Emmanuel Mayira (74) claims that he was first suspended and subsequently fired in 1996 by the then area District Director under the order of the then District Commissioner.

He alleged that as an office tasked to arrest suspected illegal fishermen and their equipment, he arrested some only for them to be freed without any charge and their fishing tools returned.

"We were five (read officers), but I wonder why my juniors in the case were reinstated and late paid their benefits," he said.

According to Mayira, when he was 50 years he received a termination letter while attending two separate security meetings, unknowingly organized by the district commissioner.

He said that during the meeting, the DC lambasted and accused him for blackmailing fishermen in his name.

A document seen by the 'Daily News' indicated the DC displaying at least 11 fishermen having signed a petition that Mr Mayira had some bribe from them.

"We demanded during the District Security meeting that such fishermen claiming to have been asked to part with money in the name of the DC's directive come forward, but none turned out, making the security committee rule that the allegation was baseless and we deserved to return to our duty," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, he said his work was exemplary and earned two awards as the best employee of the year, but it was unfortunate that he was framed for a crime he never committed.

"I attempted to seek justice in high offices including at the Regional Commissioner and Commission for Civil Servants, where I was once awarded on merits, but never got my work back as well as benefits. "But I believe, the President would intervene and let justice takes its course, because he is a man of the people dishonoured in the society. I have made more than ten attempts to reach him, but all in vain," said the former officer.

Commenting on the case, Elisante Mbilo, Director of Service in the Office of the President Public Service Management and Good Governance speaking to the Daily News yesterday, said such matters could still be resolved but with proper documents at hand.

"I suggest that you send the person with all his documents to our office in Dodoma so that our team of legal experts can advise where necessary," he said.