Rwanda: BPR Introduces Card-Less Transaction at Agent Outlets

The Rwandan banking scene is witnessing further innovation following the introduction of card-less transactions at Banque Populaire du Rwanda agent outlets (popularly known as BPR Hafi Agents).

Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR Plc.) has improved clients' convenience at agent outlets by setting up card-less transactions at agent outlets.

BPR clients registered on either mobile banking or internet banking can now use the 'izi cash' functionality without a debit card to generate a one-time password which can be used by the customer or someone they want to send money to at BPR Hafi Agents.

This functionality has previously been available for use at ATM outlets only.

Users registered to BPR mobile Banking (App or USSD by dialling *150#) or internet banking can use the Izi cash function to send money from their account to any mobile phone number (Airtel/Tigo or MTN)

On sending the funds, the sender receives a 5 digit transaction code to be sent to the receiver. The sender is expected to share the amount sent and transaction code with the receiver.

The recipient of the funds receives a second 10 digit code which is used at the agent outlets. The system allows for funds to be sent to both BPR account holders and non-BPR account holders. Receivers do not need a debit card to access their funds.

In recent months, BPR Bank has grown their agency network across the country offering secure, convenient, and reliable banking in neighbourhoods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The over 300 agents provide a range of services including cash deposit and withdrawal, sending and receiving money, paying taxes and balance inquiry among others.

The bank also runs electronic banking channels allowing clients to stay safe by using electronic banking channels and avoid crowded banking halls.

As clients take on digital payment channels, BPR has cautioned its clients on emerging digital financial security challenges and vulnerabilities which could lead to theft of funds precautions are not taken.

The bank has noted that with ongoing efforts encouraging bank customers to adopt and use electronic channels for banking, fraudsters have been attempting to take advantage of the development to con clients.

The bank in May this year improved credit access terms by reviewing key lending aspects that were pain points for its clients.

The bank adjusted its unsecured loans up to Rwf15 million from Rwf6 million previously a move that the bank says is in response to consumer demands and market trends.