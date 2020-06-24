Rwanda: BPR Introduces Card-Less Transaction at Agent Outlets

24 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

The Rwandan banking scene is witnessing further innovation following the introduction of card-less transactions at Banque Populaire du Rwanda agent outlets (popularly known as BPR Hafi Agents).

Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR Plc.) has improved clients' convenience at agent outlets by setting up card-less transactions at agent outlets.

BPR clients registered on either mobile banking or internet banking can now use the 'izi cash' functionality without a debit card to generate a one-time password which can be used by the customer or someone they want to send money to at BPR Hafi Agents.

This functionality has previously been available for use at ATM outlets only.

Users registered to BPR mobile Banking (App or USSD by dialling *150#) or internet banking can use the Izi cash function to send money from their account to any mobile phone number (Airtel/Tigo or MTN)

On sending the funds, the sender receives a 5 digit transaction code to be sent to the receiver. The sender is expected to share the amount sent and transaction code with the receiver.

The recipient of the funds receives a second 10 digit code which is used at the agent outlets. The system allows for funds to be sent to both BPR account holders and non-BPR account holders. Receivers do not need a debit card to access their funds.

In recent months, BPR Bank has grown their agency network across the country offering secure, convenient, and reliable banking in neighbourhoods.

The over 300 agents provide a range of services including cash deposit and withdrawal, sending and receiving money, paying taxes and balance inquiry among others.

The bank also runs electronic banking channels allowing clients to stay safe by using electronic banking channels and avoid crowded banking halls.

As clients take on digital payment channels, BPR has cautioned its clients on emerging digital financial security challenges and vulnerabilities which could lead to theft of funds precautions are not taken.

The bank has noted that with ongoing efforts encouraging bank customers to adopt and use electronic channels for banking, fraudsters have been attempting to take advantage of the development to con clients.

The bank in May this year improved credit access terms by reviewing key lending aspects that were pain points for its clients.

The bank adjusted its unsecured loans up to Rwf15 million from Rwf6 million previously a move that the bank says is in response to consumer demands and market trends.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.