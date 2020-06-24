Angola: COVID-19 - Three New Infections Detected

Luanda — Three new positive cases of covid-19, including a Clínica Multiperfil hospital healthcare worker, have been detected in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total number to 189.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily covid-19 update briefing, the three new cases are local transmission ones.

Angola's current covid-19 data show 57 imported cases, 123 of which of local transmission and nine with unknown links. There are 189 infections, 10 deaths, 102 active patients and 77 recoveries.