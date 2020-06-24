Tanzania: Zanzibar Presidential Race Now Attracts 24

THE number of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members seeking to be nominated by the party to vie for Isles presidency in the upcoming general elections increased to 24 by mid-day Tuesday, after more members turned up to pick the forms.

The latest to turnout include Mr Hashim Salum Hashim (a civil servant), Mr Rashid Ali Juma (former Information Minister), Mr Khamis Mussa Omar (current Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Finance), Mr Mmanga Mjengo Mjawir (current Minister for Agriculture), and Mr Eng Hamad Yussuf Masauni (current deputy Minister for Internal affairs in the union government).

Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed (current State Minister- second vice president's office), Mr Bakar Rashid Bakar (former lecturer, Tumaini University DSM), Mr Hussein Ibrahim Makungu 'Bhaa' (current legislator for Mtoni), and Mr Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud (current Regional Commissioner for South Unguja), who picked the forms yesterday.

In the race, each aspirant pays one million for the form, and required to fill and return on or before June 30, 2020 at 4pm (local time).

Other contenders who picked the forms last week are Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed (former Finance Minister), and former Chairman of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) Mr Jecha Salim Jecha.

The list also, so far includes Ambassador Ali Abeid Karume (current Sports Minister), Mr Mbwana Yahya Mwinyi (retired civil servant), Mr Mbwana Bakar Juma (retired Civil servant), Mr Omar Sheha Mussa (former PS Ministry of Finance) and Dr Hussein Mwinyi (current Defence Minister in the Union government).

Mr Shamsi Vuai Nahodha (former Chief Minister), Mr Mohamedd Jaffar Jumanne (civil servant), Mr Mohamed Hija Mohamed (former civil servant), Major General Issa Suleiman Nassor (retired UPDF officer), and Prof Makame Mbarawa Mnyaa are also in the list.

Mr Haji Rashid Pandu (former civil servant, Dr Abdulhalim Mohammed (retired medical doctor), and Ms Mwatum Mussa Sultan- the only woman so far has also joined in the race to vie for the Zanzibar's top position.

The screening of the applicants will follow later.